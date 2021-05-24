Home

New Permanent Secretaries announced

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:52 pm
Mr Shiri Krishna Gounder, Mr Pita Tagicakirewa and Dr Vinesh Kumar. [Source: Fijian Government]

The Public Service Commission Chair, Vishnu Mohan has announced the appointment of five Permanent Secretaries following an extensive recruitment process.

Shiri Gounder has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Economy, filling the position left vacant following Makereta Konrote’s departure last year.

Gounder has been the Acting PS before this recent appointment.

Pita Tagicakirewa has been appointed to the position of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

He joined the Ministry as Deputy Secretary in January this year and was appointed as Acting PS in July.

The PSC Chair adds that Doctor Vinesh Kumar has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Kumar was the Head of Agriculture Operation and Services until his appointment as Acting Permanent Secretary following the resignation of Ritesh Dass in September this year.

The Chair has also confirmed Pene Baleinabuli as the Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, in addition to his substantive role as Permanent Secretary for Forestry.

Yogesh Karan, the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Immigration and Sugar Industry, is now also the substantive Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

 

