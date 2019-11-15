PSA received over 200 registrations in the last 4 years

The Psychiatric Survivors Association has received over two-hundred registrations for the past four years.

Association Head Sera Osbourne says the increase was attributed to the numerous awareness sessions they conducted in Vanua Levu and Lau.

She adds people with psycho-social disabilities are amongst the highest number of Fijians in society who sometimes receives inhumane treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

Osbourne says they have also established a community watch-zone to ensure Fiji with psycho-social disabilities are well looked after by villagers.

“They are always left behind. They are not included in village meetings or any gathering, they are being discriminated and they are victims of any form of abuse”.

She urges people going through any form of stress, to take a step forward and open up.

“It’ll be good to share your problems. Don’t bottle things up. Because with mental illness it is not only caused by drugs, it’s not caused by how some people believe that it’s the sins of our forefathers or witchcrafts. No it can be caused by you not managing your stress well”.

The Association plans to increase its awareness campaign, especially in these trying times where a lot of people are coping with the stress upon them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.