PSA plans to establish more Community Watch-zone

The Psychiatric Survivors Association plans to establish more community watch-zone in rural communities.

Association Head Sera Osbourne says the watch-zone is to monitor the activities undertaken by their registered members with psycho-social disabilities in villages.

The watch-zone will also ensure the members are fully engaged in village based activities.

Article continues after advertisement

“The community watch-zone some of the activities they do in their homes, they actually ensure that our members are taking and checking their medication, they also report if they face any form of abuse and they clean up the house to ensure the environment is clean, they wash their clothes and even if they need a hair-cut – they do it”.

Meanwhile, PSA has received over 200 registrations for the past 4 years.

The statistics recorded after conducting awareness sessions in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.