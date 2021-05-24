PS meets top UK official

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder met with United Kingdom’s High-Level Climate Action Champion, Nigel Topping.

Gounder thanked the UK Government for its longstanding relationship with the Fijian Government.

The two officials discussed some of the ongoing and emerging priorities in climate change and explored possible areas of collaboration.

Discussion focused on building climate and disaster resilience, blue bonds, Fiji’s post-pandemic economic recovery and areas of mutual strategic interest and cooperation between the two governments.