News

PS meets top UK official

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 12:20 pm
United Kingdom’s High-Level Climate Action Champion, Nigel Topping (From Left), Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder. [Source: Supplied]

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder met with United Kingdom’s High-Level Climate Action Champion, Nigel Topping.

Gounder thanked the UK Government for its longstanding relationship with the Fijian Government.

The two officials discussed some of the ongoing and emerging priorities in climate change and explored possible areas of collaboration.

Discussion focused on building climate and disaster resilience, blue bonds, Fiji’s post-pandemic economic recovery and areas of mutual strategic interest and cooperation between the two governments.

