PS Health discusses initiatives with service providers

[ Source : Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook ]

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong recently held a meeting with ASPEN Medical to discuss collaborative initiatives that would complement health service delivery.

They also discussed the strengthening of the ongoing outreach of services between MoH and the Lautoka and Ba Hospitals, the sharing of training, and other capacity-building opportunities.

This also includes working together to mitigate the service gaps incurred by the exodus of medical staff.

Dr Fong says they understand the concerns of the public and are committed to improving service provision in health facilities nationwide.

He adds that by joining forces, they aim to address the needs of healthcare professionals and the public, ensuring better healthcare services for all.