PS for iTaukei Affairs passes away

The Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Meleti Bainimarama has died.

The announcement comes from the Public Service Commission that has expressed its deepest condolences to his family.

Bainimarama leaves behind a proud legacy of service to Fiji and his team at the Ministry and his colleagues across the Government are deeply affected by his passing.

Bainimarama was appointed as a Permanent Secretary in 2016 and he served in this role until his passing.

PSC chair, Vishnu Mohan, says the late Bainimarama was a very loyal and committed member of the team.

He says Bainimarama made an extraordinary contribution to Fiji in his final years as the Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs.

Mohan says his leadership will be remembered for helping to usher in an era of empowerment for landowning communities across the nation.

An acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will be appointed in due course.