Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Beqa Island new area of interest|Rapid test kit imports restricted|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|
Full Coverage

News

PS for Agriculture resigns

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 10:36 am
Ritesh Dass has resigned from his post as the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture [Source: Twitter]

Ritesh Dass has resigned from his post as the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture effective from October 1st to pursue a new career opportunity.

During his two-year term with the Fijian Government, Dass has provided exceptional leadership through the challenging chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Operations for the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Vinesh Kumar will be replacing Dass in the capacity of acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar brings with him 26 years of experience within the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Public Service Commission has thanked Ritesh Dass for his service to the Fijian Government and congratulates Dr Vinesh Kumar for his acting appointment.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.