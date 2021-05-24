PS for Agriculture resigns

Ritesh Dass has resigned from his post as the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture effective from October 1st to pursue a new career opportunity.

During his two-year term with the Fijian Government, Dass has provided exceptional leadership through the challenging chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Operations for the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Vinesh Kumar will be replacing Dass in the capacity of acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar brings with him 26 years of experience within the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Public Service Commission has thanked Ritesh Dass for his service to the Fijian Government and congratulates Dr Vinesh Kumar for his acting appointment.