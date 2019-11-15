Home

News

PS fisheries Craig Strong resigns

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 20, 2020 4:00 pm
Craig Strong.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Acting Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Craig Strong has resigned.

The Public Service Commission says Strong has resigned to take up the position of the Chief Executive of Investment Fiji.

His resignation will take effect from May 1st.

PSC Chair Vishnu Mohan, thanked Strong for his valuable contribution during his tenure in civil service.

Mohan says acting appointments in the Ministries of Fisheries and Lands and Mineral Resources will be announced shortly.

