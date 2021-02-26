PS Economy resigns to pursue new challenges

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Economy, Makereta Konrote has resigned from her position.

The Public Service Commission in a statement says they have accepted Konrote’s resignation which comes into effect on March 15th.

She plans to apply her economic expertise to take on new challenges in the near future.

Article continues after advertisement

Konrote was with the Economy Ministry for 18-years, five of which she has served as the Permanent Secretary.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says Konrote assisted in making history many times over, including Fiji’s historic nine-year unbroken stretch of economic growth and unprecedented expansions to the network of social safety.

He adds among her lasting legacies are her involvement in restructuring and reforming the civil service, mainstreaming climate action across government planning, and centralizing major capital projects through the Construction Implementation Unit.

Konrote also helped develop a team of qualified and capable experts who will inherit prudent economic management and world-leading climate action.

Konrote says she is leaving the Ministry in good hands.

Head of Fiscal Policy and former Head of Treasury Shiri Gounder will act as the Permanent Secretary for Economy, effective 16th of March.