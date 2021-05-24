Home

PS clarifies wearing of face masks

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 3, 2021 12:35 pm

The Permanent Secretary for Health has had discussions with police on the protocols of wearing face masks.

Doctor James Fong says wearing of masks is only necessary when in workplaces, indoor gatherings or while in close proximity to other people.

Dr Fong says Fijians walking around outdoors or carrying out their daily activities don’t need to wear masks.

[Doctor James Fong- Source: Fijian Government]

“If I go down and walk along the road, I don’t need a mask. But as soon as I come across a group of people standing close to each other, I just put my mask on and walk past them and then I take it off again. That needs to be the habit that we get. You walk with your mask, you judge the situation when you put on the mask and you judge the situation when you take off the mask.”

The Permanent Secretary says this practice will help prevent the spread of the virus while giving Fijians some more freedoms.

He adds that COVID safe behaviours are still required for the sake of vulnerable people who can’t mount a good immune response.

