Pryde waits, AG stays out

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde [left] and Attorney-General Graham Leung

The Judicial Services Commission operates independently under the 2013 Constitution and Attorney-General Graham Leung says he has no authority to interfere in its work.

He made this clear in response to a public statement issued by Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Pryde had raised concerns about the delay in his return to office despite being cleared and reinstated by the President.

He blamed the JSC for not acting on a second set of complaints lodged by Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva.

However, Leung said the JSC is an independent body under Section 104(8) of the Constitution and cannot be directed or controlled by anyone, except through a court of law or as prescribed by written law. This includes the Attorney-General.

Leung also confirmed that he had received a letter from Pryde about the matter, but stressed that the Constitution prevents him from intervening in the decisions of the JSC.

When asked if his office believes Pryde can resume duties without delay, the Attorney-General repeated that the matter rests solely with the JSC, not his office.

On the issue of Laisani Tabuakuro’s return to the Office of the DPP, Leung did not express support or opposition. He stated that the ODPP has its own leadership and internal processes.

Pryde had criticised the decision to allow Tabuakuro back into the office, describing her conduct over the past year as inappropriate and damaging to the ODPP’s reputation.

He claimed he had terminated her employment after deciding not to renew her probation.

In his statement, Pryde also alleged that repeated efforts to contact the JSC had gone unanswered.

He said he was waiting for a clear assurance from the JSC that he would not face another suspension or salary cut upon returning to work.

He said the ongoing delay is unfair and not in the public interest.

Leung reiterated that the independence of both the JSC and the ODPP must be respected and protected.

