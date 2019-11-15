Home

News

Provincial rehabilitation efforts is becoming effective: Tudravu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 5:20 am
Tailevu Provincial Council Chair ACP Rusiate Tudravu

The work of the Tailevu Care committee which executes the provincial rehabilitation efforts for their inmates is becoming effective.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair ACP Rusiate Tudravu confirmed this, as they’ve noted a decline in number of inmates from the province over the past two years.

However, he stated the province still tops other provinces in terms of the number of people who are serving their terms in Fiji Corrections centres.

He adds after Wednesday’s meeting, the Care committee have put together additional innovative strategies to strengthen its rehabilitation efforts.

“There’s a concern, it’s been raised again in this meeting we have rope in the Talatala’s, Divisional Superintends and we will be calling a meeting shortly with our committee and all the church ministers in Tailevu in their various circuits so we can sit down and analyze and see all these things.”

The council is calling on stakeholders in the province to assist in an effort to reduce the number of Tailevu inmates serving in correction centres.

