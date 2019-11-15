Provincial administrators urged to ensure IRDF is actively pursued

The Integrated Rural Development Framework should be actively pursued.

This is highlighted to Provincial Administrators, District Officers, and Assistant District Officers by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu

While addressing the officers from the Northern Division during a meeting, Seruiratu says for the IRDF to function, he would ensure a top-down approach.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that the rural administrators and government will need to drive and take ownership of the Integrated Rural Development Framework.

Seruiratu adds that they need to work together with all the government agencies and rural development stakeholders.

He says there was also a need for government officials to start developing databases.

Seruiratu also urged the PA’s, DO’s and ADO’s to look at every Fijian equally and ensure developments in rural communities were carried out fairly.