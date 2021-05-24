Home

News

Provide safe workspace: Kumar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 4:05 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Employment, Praveen Kumar, believes that a worker’s right to life, freedom to work decently, and respect for these liberties are fundamental principles for any progressive nation like Fiji.

The Minister was speaking at the conclusion of the nationwide 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work celebration in the Western Division on the theme “Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture.”

Kumar says the Constitution gives everyone rights such as the right to life, the right to health, and fair labor practices.

He adds that employers have legal obligations to protect those rights as well as to provide their workers and others who come to the workplace with a safe place of work and a safe system of work.

The Minister for Employment urged partners and stakeholders to continue to act together to build a positive safety and health culture at all our workplaces.

This year’s celebration also saw the launch of the 5-Year Occupational Health Services Strategic Plan for Fiji (2020-2024).

 

