Proud moment for frontline workers receiving jabs

It was a proud moment for 10 frontline workers who were the first to be administered the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines this morning at the Nadi International Airport.

Air Terminal Services Manager Passenger Services, Naira Mohammed, says she is privileged to be one of the first to receive the injection.

Describing the process, Mohammed says it was just like any other vaccination.

Article continues after advertisement

“It feels nothing more than a normal injection and there’s no sense of dizziness, to be honest, my arm isn’t painful at all as well it was just a little pinch like an injection for me.”

She is encouraging those in the aviation industry to register and get vaccinated as it is important to fight the pandemic.

Tanoa International Hotel Manager, Daniel Roy, says the vaccination campaign is a ray of hope for many in the Western Division.

Roy says they are planning to get all their frontline hotel staff vaccinated.

“We are in the hotel industry being in the frontline of receiving visitors and looking after them, I think this achievement will give us a lot of hope.”

Following the event, online registration for the jabs started.