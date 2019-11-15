Protectionism vs multilateralism in trade a concern: Kumar

There are growing concerns in the Pacific that more developed economies are been protectionist in their global trading.

Trade Minister Premila Kumar speaking at a high level panel on trading nations from surviving to thriving explained that Fiji too is feeling the pinch.

She says it’s not just a regional challenge that smaller developing states are having to tackle but on a global level there are concerns with the international agency responsible to regulate the trading space.

“We can see unilateral decisions been made, a shift from multilateral to protectionism. The countries who are trying to protect themselves, trying to look for loopholes within the system. Today WTO is been questioned and its effectiveness is been questioned looking at the trade war between USA, China and the EU and sometimes even India pops in.”

The panel was run as a side event to the Forum leaders meeting which has Pacific Trade Minister’s here to discuss the mounting trade challenges, collective resolutions as well as bilateral agreements.