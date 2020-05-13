Protecting native iguana species prioritised

A policy that will ensure the protection and conservation of four native iguana species in Fiji has been launched in Bua.

The ‘Conservation and Protection of Fiji’s endangered Iguana Species Policy’ was launched yesterday at Yadua Taba Island by the Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy says the policy not only protects the species but enhances the thriving of the species so it will multiply and flourish.

Fiji’s endangered species include the Lau Banded Iguana, the Fijian Banded Iguana, the Gau iguana and the Fijian Crested Iguana.

Speaking at the launching, Reddy says over 10,000 of the Fijian crested iguana live in the dense forests of Yadua Taba, at Yadua Island in Bua. And, it is listed in the IUCN Red List as critically endangered.

Dr Reddy says to halt the decline in the population of endangered iguanas in Fiji, the solution rests in nature and how well we preserve and conserve the environment where iguanas thrive in.