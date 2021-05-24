Protect natural water source: Usamate

Residents of Lovonisaqa Settlement in Cakaudrove- i- Vanua have been urged to properly manage their water catchment area to safeguard and protect their drinking water.

The advice from the Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate comes as he commissioned the Lovonisaqa Settlement Water Project on Tuesday afternoon.

Usamate reminded the residents of the need to protect their natural water source in order to receive a consistent, clean, safe, and long-lasting water supply.

He says the water source must always be free of contaminants.

“Make sure that we don’t cut down all the trees. Make sure you don’t put pesticides and weedicides because they can contaminate the water. Make sure that animals are not grazed there because animal urine can contaminate, and animal droppings can contaminate the water.”

Usamate also highlights the critical role and responsibilities of the water and health committee in the settlement in maintaining clean and safe drinking water.

The community has been urged to work together with the committee to ensure they maintain their water source.

The Lovonisaqa Settlement Water Project cost the government $153, 580 and was completed within four months, benefitting 38 households, or approximately 215 Fijians.

The project scope includes the construction of a new dam, the construction of a new Ferro cement 45,000-litre tank, 1 km of pipe laying, the installation of 38 new connections and a standpipe with slabs.