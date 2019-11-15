Protect cab drivers: Qiolevu

The Fiji Police Force has called on Fijians to respect the role of taxi drivers.

This comes following several cases of alleged assault against taxi drivers over the weekend.

Police Chief of Operation ACP Maretino Qiolevu says they will be ramping up their public safety operations.

“ We have a duty, we have a responsibility to protect them and also to honor whatever that they are doing, they are helping so we two should be law abiding citizen and please do not ever engage ourselves in injuring our taxi drivers.”

ACP Qiolevu says anyone caught breaching the law will be dealt with severely.