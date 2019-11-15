Prostitution, drugs and violence claims surface in PRB flats

Claims of prostitution, drugs and violence has surfaced in Public Rental Board flats.

The illegal activities are becoming a persistent issue, which has been highlighted to Housing Minister Premila Kumar following her recent visit to these flats.

This has now promoted the ministry to take stringent steps to curb the growing social issues.

Kumar says they are shell shocked with claims made by concerned PRB tenants.

“The tenants are complaining about prostitution in PRB flats, drugs in PRB flats, unnecessary fights among the tenants, children are not looked after, and children are breaking cars, they breaking windows, they breaking other facilities. When PRB staff go and put lights in the public area, they break that so how do we deal with this situation”.

The Minister says they will be visiting all the estates to address this issue.

“We do need the CCTV cameras but in other places maybe we need security officers 24 hours and not these security officers, not employed by PRB but hired through a firm so that we can ask them to perform their services or deliver the services as required”.

Public Rental Board Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says they’re trying to educate and promote awareness programs for tenants on ownership of the property and keep within the agreement.