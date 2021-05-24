Home

News

Prostate cancer is deadly: Dr Maharaj

Jeshu Lal
November 22, 2021 4:35 am

Prostate cancer accounts for one percent of all cancer-related deaths in Fiji.

Private Practitioner Doctor Rajesh Maharaj says being late in seeking medical attention can be deadly.

He says late presentation and limited specialists in Fiji are some of the challenges that the health system faces while detecting cancer.



Dr Maharaj says men above the age of fifty should have annual check-ups to improve their chances of early detection.

“This particular month is dedicated to prostate cancer awareness and male health and therefore we are talking about the prevention as the key is the prevention of cancer because there are specific tests to detect prostate cancer and that is the prostate antigen”

He adds one of the leading causes of prostate cancer is poor dietary choices and it is disappointing that people are still reluctant to have themselves checked.

Signs and symptoms of prostate cancer include difficulties in passing urine, blood in the urine or sperm, pain in the bones and weight loss.

November is a month dedicated to male health.

 

 

 

 

 

 

