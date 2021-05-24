Prosecutors present Call Data record in murder trial 

A search warrant liaison officer at Vodafone Fiji testified that a few days before the Nausori Highlands murder, there were a number of calls between the accused and one of the victims.

This was all based on the Call Data Record from Vodafone (CDR) that Avikash Nand spoke about while giving evidence during the 4th day of the trial.

Nand told the court that on the 21st of August 2019, Muhammed Isoof received 3 calls from the late 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar.

The calls were at 12.09pm, 12.19pm and 12.23pm which were from the victim in Namaka.

The Prosecutors said these were all recorded in the CDR which investigators had obtained.

Defence lawyer Iqbal Khan in his cross examination asked Avikash Nand, how he would know if it was actually his client and Nirmal Kumar calling each other.

Nand said this is purely based on the name that is registered to the number.

27 year old Krisht Kupsamy who is said to be Nileshni Kajal’s boyfriend also took the stand.

Kupsamy told court that the last time he spoke to Kajal was on the morning of Sunday the 25th of August 2019.

He said that Kajal told him they were going to give invitations out for a prayer ceremony and a birthday which would be held at her home in Legalega, Nadi.

Kupsamy said the last message he received from Kajal was around 10.18am which said that they had reached, however the witness told the court that he did not know where exactly.

He said after that he started calling and messaging Kajal but there was no reply.

Iqbal Khan then questioned Kupsamy if he knew Kajal was married.

Khan also put it to the witness that he had gotten so close to the victim that he wanted to marry her.

The trial has been adjourned until tomorrow.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.