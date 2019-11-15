Home

Prosecutor wants charges to be relooked at

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 12, 2020 2:55 pm
The case of the man who is being investigated for social media posts and also charged for a rape case was not heard at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.



The case was scheduled to be called at 2.30pm however, FBC News have been informed that the Police Prosecutor has asked the investigators to re-look at the rape charge.

He was taken back to the Namaka Police Station a while ago.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused has been charged with five counts of rape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old-girl in his home.

The victim and her aunt were staying with the accused after he had allegedly told them that he would look after the victim’s educational needs.

The accused committed the alleged offence on different occasions.

