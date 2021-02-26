Prosecution challenges highlighted to investigators

45 police investigators are being trained to better understand how criminals are prosecuted.

The training also focuses on how the work of the police is vital to convicting perpetrators.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has pointed out some areas of difficulties seen recently.

One of them is not following proper identification procedures in terms of carrying out an ID parade or some other form of identifying the suspect.

Pryde has also pointed out the need for the chain of custody to be protected when drugs have been seized from a suspect, and covering all areas of the investigation been covered.

The DPP says failings in these particular areas, and a few others most often cause them to lose cases in court, therefore investigators must have these aspects, in their minds at all times.

Pryde adds that too many times, summonses are sent at the last minute and on the eve of the trial there is a flurry of frantic activity when witnesses can’t be located.

Investigators have also been told that if there has been an acquittal or a nolle prosequi it is important to have a discussion with the prosecuting officer or the DPP officer in charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions also says prosecutors are only as good as the investigators and if the investigation fails, so does prosecution.