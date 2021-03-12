Proposed Police Bill will not go to Parliament says PM 

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the proposed Police Bill in its current form will not go to Parliament.

The Fiji Sun reports the PM will be meeting with senior police officers today to discuss the Bill.

It says Bainimarama has noted concerns from the public and he will be making his views known on the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

Certain sections of the draft Police Bill has received widespread criticism.

This includes confiscation of electronic items including mobile phones without warrants and taking hold of property for their use.

There has also been criticism on the personation and representation of Police vehicles.