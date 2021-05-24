Proposed party seeks registration

The proposed We Unite Fiji Party has reapplied to be registered as a political party for the 2022 General Election.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem confirms receiving the application adding his office will now carry out the necessary processes.

The proposed party had applied for registration in February, but this was rejected since it failed to meet the minimum required members for the Northern and Central Divisions.

For the Central Division, it had submitted 1,784 members against a requirement of 2,000 while for the North it had 846 members against a requirement of 1,000.