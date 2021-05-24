Home

Proposed legislation to benefit landlords and tenants

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 12, 2022 12:25 pm
FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission believes the landlord and tenancy bill is a legislative framework that will encompass the rights of landlords and tenants.

The Commission is optimistic that the government will put forward the bill for consideration in this legislative session.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the rent freeze has been extended until the landlord and tenant’s bill is passed.

Abraham says the proposed legislation is designed to benefit both tenants and landlords with a solution-based approach.

“We have put together a legislative framework benchmarking the Australian Jurisdiction. How rental bond is held, how the tenant and landlord relationship. The law that we are proposing as part of the Landlord and Tenancy Bill is to make sure it is balanced and fair. We have got things like how bonds will be kept and conditional agreements.”

Abraham says both subsectors have elements that are problematic and continuously breach the law.

The FCCC says they will be actively involved in discussions and consultations to ensure both landlords’ and tenants’ rights and responsibilities are given equal consideration.

