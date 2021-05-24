Home

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday an opportunity for reflection

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 18, 2021 6:43 am

Muslims around the country are celebrating Milad-Un-Nabi Jalsa today to remember the love and care shared by Prophet Muhammad.

Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary serves as an opportunity for everyone to reflect on their attitude and behavior as individuals.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says this anniversary should teach Fijians alike that we all share a responsibility to care for the needy and the helpless.

This day is also a reminder that Fijians can find common ground with each other by understanding and respecting that principle, as the teachings of all our religions are interconnected.

Koya says in all circumstances, we should honour the teachings of Prophet Muhammad with a renewed sense of purpose and faith.

Muslims believe that Muhammad is the last of God’s prophets and also acknowledges the importance of prophets Abraham, Noah, Moses, Solomon and Jesus Christ.

Koya says religion is a unifying force because it is a sense of spirituality, a belief in something greater than ourselves and is common to the overwhelming majority of Fijians, despite our diverse religious backgrounds.

The Fiji Muslim League will be hosting the Milad Un Nabi Jalsa at the Hexagon Event Centre in Davuilevu Nausori today.

Fijians can watch the programme live on FBC TV beginning at 10.30am.

