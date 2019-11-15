Proper procedures will be followed: Solanki

Proper Health procedures will be followed to ensure Fijians are safe during the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom this Saturday.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Events Team Leader, Ruby Solanki says there will be a team who will be manually registering Fijians who don’t have the CareFIJI App.

“We will be practising all the protocols provided by the Ministry of Health in regards to COVID-19. We will have hand sanitizers around the Gymnasium as well.”

FBC’s Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan Lal says the Diwali Dhoom is a great way to celebrate with the whole family as there will be lots of entertainment and competitions.

“We have Diwali poster competition, we have Dandiya Competition so this is Fiji’s Dandiya Competition and we have more than nine groups who will be taking part in this competition all over Fiji.”

Lal says keeping the current situation in mind, they will also distribute the 2021 station calendars for free.

Meanwhile, FBC will also launch a new channel called FBC Pop at the event at FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Manager TV Operations Vinal Raj says the new channel will be a pay per view platform and viewers will be able to access it through the Walesi App.