Proper procedures need to be followed: Dass

Proper procedures need to be followed while utilizing the prescribed medication on dairy farms.

The Agriculture Ministry has reiterated this after Farmers claimed that there are delays as they are not given permission to handle prescribed medicine themselves.

The agriculture Ministry has clarified that they need experts handling medication as this is their area of expertise.

Farmer Kashmir Singh says they had proposed for their qualified agricultural officers to be allowed to handle the medication which will make their work easier and timely.

“We had proposals for allowing our vet officers and farm advisors who are qualified agricultural officers but we were not allowed and even today we are not allowed to handle any drugs or any other prescribed medicine, our company cannot handle that and that is one of the big delays faced by us.”

Agriculture Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass believes improper handling of the medication could pose a risk to the farmer and cattle.

“If there is a medication that has prescribed doses and a prescribed way of application, we would rather actually have qualified people guiding the farmers or administrating the medicine themselves. If farmers are doing it themselves those more things are at risk if the drug is administered incorrectly.”

Dass says farmers used to administer medicines, but there’s no means to assess whether it was done correctly.

The agriculture Ministry is looking at streamlining its processes and making work easier and efficient without compromising the required standards and protocol of the medicine application.