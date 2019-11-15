Proper procedure followed by locomotive operator: FSC

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says their investigation has confirmed proper procedures were followed by their locomotive prior to the accident in Labasa Town yesterday afternoon.

CEO Graham Clark says their locomotive crew followed all the proper procedures in giving warnings before crossing the road.

He says eye witness accounts confirm that the bus driver allegedly tried to get past the locomotive when it was already half way across the road.

The accident happened at Damanu Street in Labasa town at around 5pm.

Clark adds such reckless driving cannot be condoned when safety of the public is at stake.

FSC is stressing caution near all rail crossings and for the public to take care in the vicinity of cane trains.

Meanwhile, Police investigation into the accident continues.