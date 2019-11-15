Home

News

Proper plans need to be drawn up: Mudliar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 12:25 pm
Architects and building designers need to up skill themselves and keep up with the evolving technology.

The Fiji Building Designers Association believes more courses need to be introduced to lift the standard of the services.

FBDA President Shailendra Mudliar believes proper plans need to be drawn up to minimize illegal development.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a lot of demand for this kind of consultant because Fiji is still growing. People need to do a house plan and building plan and if you don’t do planning then there will be a lot of illegal development and a lot of informal settlement.”

Mudliar says building designers need to upskill themselves to keep up with the increasing demand in the market.

He adds this will also enable them to be more creative and innovate new designs.

The Fiji Building Designers Association has been doing seminars for members since only diploma level education is available for the field.

