Proper channels followed during change of residence: Radrodro

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro took the stand this morning and testified that Tacirua Heights is listed as her temporary place of residence.

She told the court that she had filed her first MP Declaration Form and listed Tacirua Heights as her permanent residence while her second claim was addressed to Namulomulo, Nabouwalu in Bua.

Radrodro further stated that she had moved to Namulomulo permanently in 2019 after revising the parliamentary calendar for the year.

She said she recognized the Parliamentary sitting calendar for the year was only seven weeks and she planned to carry out her constituency work and community engagement in her “forever home” in Bua for the rest of the 47 weeks.

She informed the court that she had provided all the necessary documents to then Secretary-General Viniana Namosimalua about the proper processes and procedures to be followed during her relocation.

She adds once all the documents were submitted, it was accepted by the SG without queries from her or her staff.

Radrodro also told the court that she and her husband had built a home in Bua for their family in 2000.

The SODELPA MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.