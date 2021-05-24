Promoting women in law enforcement

Increasing female representation in the Fiji Police Force can increase reporting of violent crimes against women.

Women Advisory Network Chair for the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, SSP Bereta Naisua says they have noted that victims of gender-based violence are more comfortable talking to female officers.

SSP Naisua says during the peak of COVID-19, community policing was restricted but women did not hesitate to lodge domestic violence reports.

“On a normal setting, we will see that the girls or the women prefer to share their problems, issues and whatever they face at home to women. That is where the Fiji Police women stand up to serve.”

She adds the force has a no-drop policy for all offenses committed against women and they will not allow parties to reconcile without the perpetrator being charged and produced in court.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says his role is to provide women officers with the tools that they need to execute their duties.

“We’ve changed few things in the Fiji Police Force that have given more opportunities for you our women, partners, work colleagues. There are few achievements that we have achieved through the years.”

Qiliho says the force has removed quotas for the recruitment of female officers.

Out of 4,576 officers in the Fiji Police Force, 1,065 are women.