Promoted sailors reminded of responsibilities

Two Fiji Navy officers have been promoted while on deployment to Vanua Levu for TC Yasa and TC Ana rehabilitation, onboard the RFNS Savenaca.

Petty Officer, Kalivati Kurivitu, was promoted to Chief Petty Officer.

Ordinary Seaman Tomasi Dausiga was promoted to Able Seaman.

Article continues after advertisement

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto, says ranks come with responsibilities.

He reminded the two officers that they will only enjoy the privilege of the rank if they carry out their responsibilities first.

“Our promotion is dependent on us. We do our job well, there is a gap there ok, we go up. It’s not really me coming and giving the promotion. No. Keda ga vaka taki keda. (Just us individually.) So, congratulations to the two promotions today.”

The two officers are part of a 24 member crew on board the RFNS Savenaca on deployment for almost a month now.