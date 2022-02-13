Home

Promised boat delivered to youths

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:36 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Making good on a promise made just two months ago, Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Bala yesterday delivered an outboard motor fitted with an engine and safety kit to the Delaikamali Youth Club of Yasawa Village in Udu, Cakaudrove.

The boat was requested by the club during the Minister’s visit in December last year to help with their fish retail business in the village.

Club President Viliame Misenini says the hiring of boats for fishing and transportation is quite expensive for youths.

“If you want to go fishing in the village, you have to hire a boat from private boat owners, like paying $20 for one trip, $10 a passenger, or paying for fuel. And coming down to Wainigadru to deliver our fish, we have to pay $200 for the hire of a boat to come deliver our goods and go back to the village.”

The boat and engine solved their biggest problem to date, and they thank the government for it.

Handing over the assistance, Bala urged the youth club to use it well to uplift their community and to be safe at sea.

“It’s my pleasure to officially hand over to this community of Fijians this new bat. May it help you prosper!  May it help your community grow! May it keep you safe at sea.”

The Delaikamali Youth Club runs a fish retail business in Yasawa village, located right at the tip of the Udu Point peninsula, and it’s the last village in the remote maritime zone of Cakaudrove.

They buy fish from fisherfolks in the village, store it and bring it to Wainigadru or the markets to be sold.

