Promised $100b critical to the success of COP26

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 6:10 am

COP26 President Alok Sharma believes sufficient climate financing is critical for the success of the 6TH Conference of Parties’ summit.

Sharma is calling on leaders in every donor nation to step forward in the next few days before COP26 as believes the promised $100 billion commitment is vital to the success of the meeting.

He adds the responsibility rests in every country as no nation will be spared from the wrath of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“COP26 is not a photo op nor a talking show, it must be the forum where you put the world on track to deliver on climate. And that is down to Leaders, it is these Leaders who made a promise to the world in Paris six years ago. And it Leaders that must honour it.”

Sharma is making a strong stand and calling leaders in every developed country to be realistic with their approach in the fight against climate change.

