News

Prominent lawyers appear before ILSC

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 18, 2020 12:59 pm
Wasu Pillay [File Photo]

Prominent lawyers Wasu Pillay and Shailend Krishna appeared before the Independent Legal Services Commission this afternoon.

The charges were not read in court as further disclosures are expected to be filed by the Commission.

The matter has been adjourned to 28th of August for plea.

