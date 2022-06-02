Prominent figures for smoke-free campaign

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is ramping up its smoke-free campaign, which is one of the leading causes of non-communicable diseases.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says a wellness initiative is in the pipeline, which includes the involvement of prominent local figures to advocate to the public the dangers of smoking and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

“Starting a long campaign, that targets people, especially in informal settlements. There was a campaign that was done recently, which the Prime Minister attended to. That is the kind of campaign that we want to see where authoritative people go down to informal settlements and villages to engage and promote all the NCD lifestyle behaviours that we are talking about. “

Dr Fong says various sectors of the government have given their support for the initiative, which will be rolled out soon.

Over 1,200 Fijians die each year from tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke.