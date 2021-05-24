Home

Prominent figure Iqbal Jannif passes on

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:15 pm
Prominent figure and businessman, Iqbal Jannif has passed away.

Close family members confirm the owner of Caines Jannif Photo Studio died last night at the age of 76, following a short illness.

Jannif has served in various roles in businesses, statutory authorities, and educational institutes.

He was Chancellor for the Fiji National University, apart from his various roles with the University of the South Pacific since 1989, Janiff even rose to the position of Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Council.

Jannif also served as President for the Suva Chamber of Commerce, Fiji Australia Business Council, and Fiji Institute of Directors.

Recently he was the Board Director of Pacific Fishing Company Limited (PAFCO).

Jannif is survived by his wife Kelsey, his son Riaz and two grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held tomorrow with only immediate family and his close friends attending.

