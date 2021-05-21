Prolonged containment affects MSMEs

The prolonged containment in Nadi is causing extreme hardship for most businesses in the jet-set town adding to the loss of income.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Ram Raju says the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises are hit the hardest.

He adds rumors are also fueling panic buying and only the supermarkets are having a field day or reaping the benefits.

Dr Raju is hoping there is some consideration that there could be some easing of restrictions to allow trading for other businesses in Nadi to reopen with strict COVID-19 measures.

He says this will bring back trading, economic activities and money in the pockets of those in need.