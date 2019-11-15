Projects to fast track agricultural growth

The Agriculture Ministry has begun the second phase of the seed distribution program for backyard gardening.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this has been done to ensure food and nutrition security.

He adds other projects are being carried out to fast track agricultural growth and development.

“We want to expand the base of the agriculture sector so that we can have fast growth in agriculture. We have started the second round of provision of agriculture seeds and planting materials, cutting suckers to farmers so that they can expand the agriculture production.”

33,000 households have already benefitted from the first phase of the seed distribution program.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry will continue to provide technical assistance, resources, seedlings and expertise to interested farmers.