Projects to allow more women to be sustainable

There are numerous projects currently being undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to help in women empowerment and resilience.

Gender and Climate Change officer Ravulo Naulumatua says these projects include the distribution of stoves to communities to help women in their livelihoods and the building of the Barefoot College in Macuata.

The programmes in place are aimed at allowing women to be more sustainable.

Naulumatua says this will also enable women to be more resilient during these trying times.

“These projects will help women in the mitigating of climate impacts and also during disaster times. Other area that the desk looks at is disaster risk management.”

The Ministry is working closely with the Australian government and other stake holders on a diverse representation of organizations to develop a new programme on Women’s Resilience to Disasters.

The project is piloted in four countries in the Pacific including Kiribati, Fiji, Vanuatu and Republic of Marshall Islands.