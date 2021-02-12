Project will reduce the volume of residential waste: Kumar

Residents of Caubati, Nasinu will now be able to turn their waste into resources with the opening of the Resource Recovery Facility.

The Facility is based in Caubati and will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals target related to waste management.

Local Government Minister Premila says they will soon develop a recycling facility in Makoi and both facilities are funded by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

“The key focus of this project is to improve waste management outcomes for the Nasinu community. This project will reduce the volume of residential waste because some of the waste will come here to the recovery facility.”

Kumar says Nasinu is one of the five towns and cities to be part of UNESCAP sustainable urban resource management initiative in the Asia Pacific region.