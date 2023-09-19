Project to strengthen school safety programming

[Source: Save the Children Fiji]

Save the Children Fiji has embarked on a Pacific Coalition for the Advancement of School Safety project that seeks to strengthen school safety programming in the sub-region.

The project which is hosted by Save the Children Fiji and funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade aims to ensure that all school children in the Pacific are safe from disasters, climate risks and pandemics such as COVID-19 also ensuring that Pacific Education Authorities are implementing school safety.

Work is underway to implement the project in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The project team which consist of Regional Lead John Lilo, Knowledge Management Coordinator Kelly Vacala and Project Officer Alowesi Tucika have been scoping for potential key partners and stakeholders introducing the project’s overview, objectives and activities.

They aim to create a space in the Pacific sub-region to discuss strategies and thresh out solutions to concerns related to school safety in the Pacific.

The project will contribute to the Pacific Countries’ commitments to build a stronger and more resilient region to disasters and climate change.

The project ends 2025.