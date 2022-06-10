Project to enhance water supply for Bukama Village

The villagers of Bukama in Yasawa will soon have access to a better water supply after the completion of the upgrading works by the Water Authority of Fiji.

WAF will be constructing a new pipeline, and the team will also be repairing the existing water tank and the rainwater harvesting systems in the village.

According to WAF, this project will benefit 32 households.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says WAF’s rural water program has ensured that families and villages around the country acquire clean drinking water.

Usamate says the government is committed to providing clean and safe water to Fijians through the projects that they are implementing.

He adds that rural water projects have helped to solve water problems that Fijians have been facing for decades.