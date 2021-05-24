Project supports 39,000 families

Save the Children Fiji has assisted 39,000 vulnerable households through its Fiji Cash Assistance project during this pandemic.

More than $23m was directly transferred to these families using M-Paisa and MyCash Wallet.

The project provided cash transfers to vulnerable families who had lost income due to COVID-19, prioritizing single-parent households and those with young children, elderly or unwell people, people with disabilities and survivors of gender-based violence.

The organization worked in collaboration with the Fijian government and civil society partners to identify households eligible for cash transfers.

CEO Shairana Ali says the cash payments to these households mean that 195,000 individuals and 120,000 children’s lives improved and they were able to meet their basic needs under extremely challenging circumstances.