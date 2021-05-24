Project proposal required in rural developments

All community requests for government assistance should have a proposal to help the government with its project papers.

Speaking during the Talanoa session at the Namosi Provincial Council meeting last week, National Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu says this will also help government incorporate new requests with the existing ones.

Seruiratu says the government has noted some development requests from provinces do not have a proper proposal to help the government get a fair idea of what the project is all about.

“Some requests we are getting is only written together with a meeting’s minutes, nothing on the cost of the project, the proposal, the plan. This should change because it will help fast track the process.”

Seruiratu says the government has allocated $27 million to help develop rural infrastructure and support development.

The government continues to support the further development of Namosi province which in-turns contribute to Fiji’s economy.