Project Management course to benefit Fijian women

A project management course launched at the University of the South Pacific today aims to equip women with skills to better manage projects and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The course which was launched by US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella is designed to help generate new ideas, tools, and techniques to help leaders access international adaptation funds.

Cella says the investment will open doors for more Fijian women to take leadership roles.

The course is part of the United States Agency for International Development’s partnership with USP to help Pacific island countries become more environmentally resilient.

The five-month course will help leaders strengthen their management skills to design and implement disaster-related and climate change adaptation projects.

The USAID has supported more than 400 leaders in the region to gain project management qualifications, including women and people with disabilities.