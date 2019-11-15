Project helps single mums affected by pandemic

Single mothers have been one of the most affected by COVID-19 but the Solo Mums Project has been providing life skills to try and help them manage.

FBC News caught up with three women who’ve been given the chance to learn something new and continue to provide for their families.

Alanieta Davetawalu was laid off as a bartender in Nadi, forced to follow a different pathway to put food on the table.

Article continues after advertisement

“The skills I am learning now I really want to open myself a business and have my own clothing line and cater for my kids in the years to come and I hope it will not only stay on whatever I start on and it will grow throughout the year.”

Thirty-one-year-old Salanieta Bakewa says the project not only teaches mums life skills but encourages them to be creative and identify what they are good at.

“There are so many things we have learned here and I am preparing to start a small business in threading through what I have learned here.”

Sainimere Kilitale has learned how to be independent and be able to look after her family.

“Life was quite difficult for me and It’s hard looking after a child on my own and after being chosen for this project I am glad to be able to learn how to sustain myself.”

The single mums will hold a market day this weekend showcasing their art, food and handmade accessories.